Kevin O’Leary Drops Out of Leadership Race

Just hours after making a campaign stop in Hamilton Kevin O’Leary is announcing his intention to drop out of the Conservative leadership race and will throw his support behind Maxime Bernier.

O’Leary cites his inability to win in Quebec.  The entrepreneur and Shark Tank judge is not fluent in French.

Earlier in the day O’Leary appeared at Hamilton’s Sheraton Centre criticizing the Trudeau government in the wake of Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, but gave no indication of his intention to quit the races.   His announcement comes just hours before the final Conservative leadership debate and two days before part members begin electing their new leader.


