‘I’m in’ Kevin O’Leary joins Conservative leadership race

Businessman Kevin O’Leary has officially joined the leadership race for the Conservative Party of Canada.

O’Leary made the declaration during a Facebook Live post, moments before he stepped on set for a national television interview.

Rumours had been swirling that he was going to announce his run for candidacy Wednesday but the former “Dragon’s Den” star had refused to comment.

The announcement comes days after his campaign exploratory committee gave him the go-ahead to enter the race.

“I’m really excited because the potential of this country is absolutely immense,” O’Leary said in the video. “Forty-thousand of you went to the website and encouraged me to do it. That’s why I’m doing it.”

It's official, I'm in. The Conservative Party of Canada needs a candidate who can beat Justin Trudeau and bring back jobs to this country! — Kevin O'Leary (@kevinolearytv) January 18, 2017

The Montreal-born Anglophone has already faced criticism from other candidates for missing the French-language debate that took place Tuesday night.

O’Leary does not speak French but says he is working with a tutor.

He will now be competition against 13 other candidates for the Conservative Party leadership.