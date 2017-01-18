Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

‘I’m in’ Kevin O’Leary joins Conservative leadership race

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Canada & The World
Tags: campaign, canada, candidate, conservative, government, Kevin O'Leary, leadership, Tory

KevinOleary

Businessman Kevin O’Leary has officially joined the leadership race for the Conservative Party of Canada.

O’Leary made the declaration during a Facebook Live post, moments before he stepped on set for a national television interview.

Rumours had been swirling that he was going to announce his run for candidacy Wednesday but the former “Dragon’s Den” star had refused to comment.

The announcement comes days after his campaign exploratory committee gave him the go-ahead to enter the race.

“I’m really excited because the potential of this country is absolutely immense,” O’Leary said in the video. “Forty-thousand of you went to the website and encouraged me to do it. That’s why I’m doing it.”

The Montreal-born Anglophone has already faced criticism from other candidates for missing the French-language debate that took place Tuesday night.

O’Leary does not speak French but says he is working with a tutor.

He will now be competition against 13 other candidates for the Conservative Party leadership.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php