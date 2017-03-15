Keeping the vulnerable safe during storms

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
With the snow piling up outside, it’s a priority for many community services to make sure the vulnerable in our city are safe and warm.

Emergency women’s shelters are operating at full capacity. And the reality is that they were be forced to turn some women away during last night’s storm.

For shelters like Mary’s Place and Martha House, there are back-up plans to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

Meals on Wheels programs were cancelled for Glanbrook, Dundas, Hamilton and Stoney Creek, but in preparation for the snow storm, V.O.N. Hamilton-Stoney Creek, which organizes the meals program, delivered non-perishable food yesterday and notified clients there would be no delivery today.


