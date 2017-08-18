Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Karim Baratov waives hearing

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: 2014, Amedeo DiCarlo, Ancaster man, hack, hamilton, karim baratov, yahoo!

baratov lawyer good

An Ancaster man accused in a massive 2014 hack of Yahoo email has waived his extradition hearing and will face the charges laid against him in the United States.

Karim Baratov signed documents agreeing to waive the hearing before a Hamilton judge Friday.

Baratov, 22, had an extradition meeting scheduled for early September.

His lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo, said that waiving extradition hearing does not mean pleading guilty.

He told reporters outside courtroom that his client is “excited to see things move along.”

Baratov was arrested in March in Hamilton for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.


LATEST STORIES

Best Wishes for August 18th-August 20th

Classic cars for a cause

CHCH Music Friday: Mel Monaco

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php