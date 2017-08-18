Karim Baratov waives hearing

An Ancaster man accused in a massive 2014 hack of Yahoo email has waived his extradition hearing and will face the charges laid against him in the United States.

Karim Baratov signed documents agreeing to waive the hearing before a Hamilton judge Friday.

Baratov, 22, had an extradition meeting scheduled for early September.

His lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo, said that waiving extradition hearing does not mean pleading guilty.

He told reporters outside courtroom that his client is “excited to see things move along.”

Baratov was arrested in March in Hamilton for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.