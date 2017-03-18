Karim Baratov court hearing

Alleged hacker Karim Baratov was back in court Friday via video feed, but he didn’t even say a single word. But Baratov’s two lawyers had plenty to say.

Amedeo DiCarlo is one of Karim Baratov’s lawyers. He pulled up to the John Sopinka Courthouse in Hamilton on Friday in the back of a Rolls Royce ready to defend his client.

According to DiCarlo, “Everything to date has been unfounded, hyped by social media.”

Baratov’s social media profile is loaded with pictures of money and flashy cars. DiCarlo says that doesn’t make him a criminal.

“I’m sure you’ve all seen his Instagram and Facebook, he wasn’t a secretive person. Everything was open to the public. The public has it wrong and we’re going to prove that.”

The video appearance was brief Friday afternoon. A bail hearing was set for April 5th. Baratov’s lawyers asked for a publication ban but the judge said it was too soon for that.

Paradkar Deepak, also Baratov’s lawyer says, “If Mr. Baratov is extradited to The States, he faces a fair trial in California when it happens, that was the purpose.”

Karim Baratov hasn’t been formally charged under the Extradition Act but he’s alleged to have have hacked email giants Yahoo and Google, while working with Russian spies.

According to Deepak, “The U.S. has filed an indictment. There are a number of charges haven’t been given a copy of the indictment, there’s about 20-30 charges.”

The 22 year old suspected hacker stood silent during the video feed, wearing an orange t-shirt and glasses. His lawyer says this ordeal has been upsetting, but he’s doing well.

His lawyer suggests it’s an uphill battle because of the political drama surrounding the Russians and The U.S.

He added that Baratov isn’t facing any charges here in Canada, so if there wasn’t an extradition order in place, his client would be free.