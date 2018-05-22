Justin Kujer sentenced to life in prison

Justin Kuijer has been sentenced to life in prison with no eligibility of parole for 16 years in the strangulation death of his stepson, seven-year-old Nathan Dumas and sentenced to 4 1/2 years for the stabbing of a Royal Bank employee in St. Catharines, which he will serve concurrently with his life sentence.

Kujer, from St. Catharines, was at the centre of a five-day nation-wide manhunt in March of last year.

