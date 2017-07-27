Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Justin Bieber strikes photographer with pickup truck, police say

Bieber

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Justin Bieber reportedly “fully co-operated” with police after he accidently struck a photographer with his pickup truck.

It happened Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. just as he was leaving a Beverly Hills church service, police say.

The Canadian pop star pulled his black Dodge Ram out of the driveway and hit the photographer in the process.

The Los Angeles Times reported witnesses had said the incident appeared to be an accident.

The newspaper said the 57-year-old photographer was to taken to hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

No charges have been laid.


