Directed by Zach Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Justice League brings together the biggest heroes in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe. Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher star as Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg respectively, while Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, and Connie Nielsen reprise their roles from previous DCEU films.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Out of all the Justice League members, Aquaman was probably the one audiences were most curious about heading into development. Jason Momoa was an out of the box choice for the role, but one that Snyder stands by. “For me, Jason embodies the spirit and heart of the character,” he explains. “He has a rugged energy and is incredibly smart. This was not a hero we wanted to have a lot of polish, and Jason’s got that little bit of rock n’ roll that makes Aquaman relatable and cool, but at the same time, like all DC supers, aspirational.”

Justice League is rated PG.