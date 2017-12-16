The trial began Oct. 23rd with both men pleading not guilty to the charges related to Babcock’s death.

Both Dellen Millard and Mark Smich have been found guilty of first degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Laura Babcock. She has been missing since July 2012. Her body has still not been found.

A verdict has been reached in the case involving the two men accused of killing a Toronto woman and burning her body five years ago.

The Crown alleged Babcock was killed in July 2012 after becoming the odd woman out in a love triangle between Millard and his girlfriend.

Millard, 32, of Toronto, and Smich, 30, of Oakville, Ont., have said the Crown failed to prove that Babcock is dead.

Prosecutors have said Millard and Smich planned the murder for months and covered up the crime by burning Babcock’s body in an animal incinerator later found on Millard’s farm.

The Canadian Press reporting Babcock’s family and several jurors cried when the verdict was read out. There were also quiet cheers from the courtroom.

Millard still faces first degree murder charges in the death of his father, Wayne Millard. The trial is expected to begin in the spring.

