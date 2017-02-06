Juravinski Hospital hopes to expand to provide more life-saving treatments

People diagnosed with blood cancers often have very little time. But if they recieve a stem cell transplant early enough and it works, they can be cancer free forever.

The Juravinski hospital and Cancer Centre in Hamilton is one of three places you can get the procedure in Ontario. Juravinski has not only been a pioneer in stem cell therapy, but it’s a leader in stem cell transplant research.

The hospital is currently raising money to physically expand the program and double the number of patients it can serve.

Lisa Hepfner brings you a four-part series that takes a deeper look into the amazing life saving procedure that is being performed right here in Hamilton.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4