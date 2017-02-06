2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Juravinski Hospital hopes to expand to provide more life-saving treatments

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: hamilton, Health Sciences, hospital, juravinski, lisa hepfner, research, Stem cell transplants

People diagnosed with blood cancers often have very little time. But if they recieve a stem cell transplant early enough and it works, they can be cancer free forever.

The Juravinski hospital and Cancer Centre in Hamilton is one of three places you can get the procedure in Ontario. Juravinski has not only been a pioneer in stem cell therapy, but it’s a leader in stem cell transplant research.

The hospital is currently raising money to physically expand the program and double the number of patients it can serve.

Lisa Hepfner brings you a four-part series that takes a deeper look into the amazing life saving procedure that is being performed right here in Hamilton.

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

Part 4


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php