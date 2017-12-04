June Jones returns as head coach of Hamilton Tiger-Cats

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday that June Jones will return as head coach of the football club in 2018.

Jones joined the team as assistant head coach on August 2 before being appointed head coach on August 24 following an 0-8 start.

“I’m extremely excited to build on where we left off last season and ultimately continue working towards bringing a Grey Cup back to Hamilton,” said Jones. “I really felt an immediate connection with our players and this community when I arrived last season, and I’m grateful to Bob Young, Scott Mitchell and Kent Austin for this opportunity.”

Jones has served as a head coach for over 20 years in his career, including stints in the NCAA at Southern Methodist University and the University of Hawaii, and in the National Football League with the San Diego Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.

“What June accomplished here as a head coach in the last half of the 2017 season was nothing short of remarkable,” said Kent Austin, Vice President of Football Operations. “He is a strong leader with high character and extensive football knowledge, and we know he will be relentless in his efforts to put a winning product on the field in pursuit of a Grey Cup.”