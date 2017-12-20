Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards
THE WATCHLIST

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: New Releases, New Theatrical, The Watchlist
Tags: bobby cannavale, dwayne johnson, jack black, jake kasdan, jumanji, karen gillan, kevin hart, movies, Nick Jonas, robin williams, trailers, video games, welcome to the jungle


Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is an adventure film directed by Jake Kasdan (Sex Tape). The film serves as a sequel to 1995’s Jumanji and is dedicated to Robin Williams, who starred in the original. Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Bobby Cannavale.

In the brand-new adventure Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the game has changed as four teenagers in detention are sucked into the world of Jumanji.  When they discover an old video game console with a game they’ve never heard of, they decide to play and are immediately thrust into the game’s jungle setting, in the bodies of the avatar characters they chose (Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan).  What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – Jumanji plays you.  To win, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, or they’ll be stuck in the game forever…

“The spirit of Jumanji flows through this continuation of the story,” says Dwayne Johnson. “We wanted to bring that spirit of wonderment, of overcoming fears and discovering who you are – it’s all woven through Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Every once in a while, a movie comes down the road that you just know in your gut, has a special quality to it.”

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is rated PG.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Posts

The Greatest Showman The Greatest Showman
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Star Wars: The Last Jedi

css.php