Julieta

Julieta is a drama from legendary Spanish directed Pedro Almodóvar (The Skin I Live In, Volver). Based on three short stories from Alice Munro’s Runaway, the film stars Emma Suárez and Adriana Ugarte, both playing the title character.

Julieta lives in Madrid with her daughter Antía. They both suffer in silence over the loss of Xoan, Antía’s father and Julieta’s husband. But at times grief doesn’t bring people closer, it drives them apart. When Antía turns eighteen she abandons her mother, without a word of explanation. Julieta looks for her in every possible way, but all she discovers is how little she knows of her daughter.

“I worked on a first draft in Spanish, I tried to make the three stories mine and I moved with all the freedom that writing a script demands, even if it is an adaptation,” Almodóvar says. “As the Spanish version advanced I moved farther away from Alice Munro, I had to fly with my own wings. Her stories are still the origin of Julieta, but if it’s difficult to translate the Canadian writer’s style to a discipline as opposed to literature as cinema is, making it into a Spanish story is an impossible task. Admirers of Alice Munro should see in my film a tribute to the Canadian writer.”

Julieta is rated 18A.


