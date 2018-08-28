Judge rules in favour of Tesla in rebate program dispute

An Ontario judge has ruled in favour of the Canadian arm of Tesla in its petition against the Ontario government.

Tesla said it had been treated unfairly in the cancellations of an electric vehicle rebate program.

The judge sided with Tesla saying that excluding the company from a grace period for the program’s wind-down was arbitrary and had singled out Tesla for harm.

The provincial government had ended the rebate program on Jull 11, but said it would extend the rebates to vehicles already sold through dealerships if delivered and registered within 60 days.

Ontario’s Progressive Conservative’s later said the extension only applied to vehicles sold through franchised dealerships, which excluded Tesla.

Tesla said it was pleased with the court’s decision to strike down the discriminatory policy.