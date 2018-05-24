Judge comes down hard on Hamilton police officer demanding a longer sentence than the crown asked for

Hamilton police officer Craig Ruthowsky used his badge like an ATM machine; harsh words coming from a Toronto judge today as Ruthowsky was set to be sentenced on bribery and other corruption charges.

Crown John Pollard said there is no precedent for this case, a police officer found guilty of taking bribes and helping drug dealers expand their business. He suggested ten years in prison would help re-instill confidence in the police informant program.

The crown noted Ruthowsky’s former partner, Robert Hansen was sentenced to five years. He was found guilty of having a gun planted at a dealer’s house.

Ruthowsky’s lawyer read support letters from friends and family and asked that his client get no more than four years,

“My client is somebody who contributed above and beyond,” Greg Lafontaine argued.

But Justice Robert Clark said he didn’t think even the crown was asking for enough time.

“These offences are so grave, and the breaches of trust so egregious and repugnant, that they cry out for an extremely harsh sentence. An extremely harsh sentence”.

By some accounts Ruthowsky was taking $20 000 a month from drug dealers, possibly totaling hundreds of thousands for more than over a year.

Justice Clark said he would give the lawyers a couple of days to come back with more submissions. The judge told Ruthowsky he’d better show up for his next sentencing date.

“You of all people should know the arm of the law is a long one. You would be caught.”

Ruthowsky given a chance to speak, said the conviction was a shock and had destroyed his life and the lives of his kids.

“You destroyed your own life by taking those bribes,” the judge retorted.

On Tuesday Ruthowsky comes back for his sentence. Once he receives a sentence, Hamilton police can fire him and they can stop paying his salary.