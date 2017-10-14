2017 Business Nomination
Judge approves liquidation of Sear’s remaining stores

It’s an end of an era. After 65 years Sears Canada has received court approval to proceed with a full liquidation of its remaining 130 stores across the country, putting 12 000 people out of a job.

Lynn Hogan has worked at the Sears Canada at Eastgate Square for 31 years but her decades of service will come to an end within 10 to 14 weeks.

“I’ve been putting out resumes for other jobs but there are going to be a lot of people out of work now looking for the same kind of employment right?”

Hogan says many employees lost their pensions and severance pay.

Liquidation doesn’t begin until next week stretching into the busy holiday season, a process dozens of locations already saw this summer. Back in June Sears closed 59 stores and cut 2900 jobs under court supervised restructuring. During that liquidation some customers complained about the sales.


