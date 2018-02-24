Joshua Warner sentence for his role in the killing of Brandon Musgrave

The Musgrave family finally has some closure after nearly 8 years and two trials. The second man found guilty in the shooting death of 18 year old Brandon Musgrave was sentenced today.

18-year old Brandon Musgrave was shot and killed as an innocent bystander at a party on Dundurn street in 2010. Today 29-year old Joshua Warner was sentenced to 18-years, which was at the higher end of what the prosecution was asking for. His lawyer wanted 10-12 years. He’ll spend another 9 years behind bars with time served.

Court had heard that Warner and his co-accused Tyrone Chambers brought loaded guns to the party. Chambers got into an argument about the music being played, pulled out his gun and fired into the crowded kitchen. 3 people were shot including Brandon Musgrave, who was shot in the head.

Chambers and Warner were convicted of second degree murder in 2013 and handed life sentences, but it was thrown out on an appeal. In the new trial a jury found Warner guilty of the lesser offence of manslaughter. The judge opting for the higher sentence calling Chambers a “bullying thug” and Warner “his wing man” and the shootings “cowardly”.

When asked if Warner had anything to say, he stood looked at the Musgrave family and said I know my words can’t change anything, I’m truly sorry for my role that evening I wish that day never happened.

Tyrone Chambers, who was also found guilty of second-degree murder in the second trial was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week with no chance of parole for 18 years.