Johnny Manziel will make his pre-season debut on Friday

Ticats head coach June Jones said on Monday that Manziel is expected to make his CFL debut during the Ticats pre-season game this Friday.

Manziel is expected to be second in line following starting QB Jeremiah Masoli.

The Tiger-Cats play Toronto Argos in a pre-season game Friday, 7:30 at Tim Hortons Field.