Johnny Manziel must be blown away with his current situation of life

Johnny Manziel has made his own destructive decisions in the past, there must be questions running through his mind. How did I, a former Heisman Trophy winner, a first round NFL draft pick and a resident of California end up in a dorm room at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada ?

During Fridays preseason game, Manziel had a special fan in the stands at Tim Hortons Field. His wife Bre posted a picture on Instagram, supporting Johnny for his personal progress, while thanking the TigerCats organization and the fan base for accepting her husband.

Bubba O’Neil has more…



