Johnny Manziel fever

The Hamilton Tiger Cats are back in the North American sports discussion for the first time since the unfortunate hiring and firing of assistant head coach Art Brilles.  Saturday’s introduction of quarterback Johnny Manziel has elicit opinions from fans, media and pretty much everyone in the CFL.

While former Tiger Cats quarterback Zach Collaros has issued an “I could care less,” attitude, others say they can’t wait to lay a lick on him. There are also some players that are furious that a player that’s never played a down in CFL has earned so much attention around the league. Today two, Tiger-Cats veterans issued their take on having Johnny Manziel in their locker room.

 



