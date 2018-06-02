Johnny Manziel debuts in the CFL

Not since the return of Casey Printers from the NFL has there been so much hype about a quarterback in Hamilton. When Printers signed a three year, 1.5 million dollar deal in 2007, he drew attention to himself by telling Ticat fans to ‘get your popcorn ready!’ The final product, a flop. Years later, an even higher profile pivot is here in Hamilton, but this time everyone else, including those south of the boarder are doing all the talking.

Johnny Manziel made his CFL debut during tonight’s game.