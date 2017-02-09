John Wick: Chapter 2 is the follow-up to the 2014 action hit starring the age-defying Keanu Reeves. Chad Stahelski returns to direct the film without the help of John Wick co-director David Leitch. Starring alongside Reeves are Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, Ian McShane and Claudia Gerini.

After unleashing mayhem on the criminals who killed his dog, retired super assassin John Wick retrieves his beloved 1969 Mustang from the Russian mobsters who stole it, only to be pursued in a spectacular high-speed car chase through crowded New York City streets. Returning home, John’s plans to resume a quiet civilian life are cut short when Italian gangster Santino D’Antonio (Scamarcio) shows up on his doorstep with a gold “marker” compelling him to repay past favors. Ordered by Winston (McShane), kingpin of secret assassin society The Continental, to respect the organization’s ancient code, John reluctantly accepts the assignment to take out Santino’s own sister, Gianna (Gerini), the ruthless capo atop the Italian Camorra crime syndicate.

“In the second film,” says Reeves, “we wanted to expand the underworld, so we’ve introduced a new element. In the original we had the assassins guild known as The Continental, now we have added an association called the High Table, where all of the different organized crime groups from around the world have a seat.”

John Wick: Chapter 2 is rated 18A.