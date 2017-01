Joey Bats will be back with the Jays this season

The Toronto Blue Jays have confirmed that Jose Bautista will be back for another season

The Toronto Blue Jays outfielder signed a one- year contract which includes a mutual option for 2018 and could also keep Bautista with the jays through 2019. He will earn $18 million in the upcoming season and could earn up to $60 million if the contract lasts the full three years.