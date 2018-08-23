Joe Montford being honoured at Ticat game

During halftime of tomorrow’s Ticat game against the Edmonton Eskimos, a former player’s name and number will be added to the wall of honour at Tim Horton’s field.

Dominant pass rusher Joe Montford will join the likes of Angelo Moska, and Earl Winfield.

Montford says this is almost a bigger honour than making the CFL hall of fame.

At 6’1 and 225 pounds, he wasn’t the biggest guy, but what he lacked in size, Joe Montford made up for with talent.

In 1999, Montford set the team record for most sacks in a season with 26, a half sack shy of the league record.

He played 8 seasons in Hamilton, and was proud to wear the black and gold.

Montford was inducted into the CFL Hall of Fame in 2011, this is the first time his son Aiden has seen his bust.

Tomorrow, Aiden will see how loved his dad is in this city.

Joe Montford will be the 23rd player honoured by the Ticats, and his name will be the very first one going up on the wall of honour at Tim Horton’s field.

While he was a star on the field, it’s his connection to the fans “off the field” that made him a favorite.

Montford and his teammates won the Grey Cup in 1999, it’s the last time the Ticats hoisted the cup.