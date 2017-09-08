Jockey dies at Woodbine Racetrack

A jockey has died after two horses collided with each other at Woodbine Racetrack.

The incident happened at 7 a.m. this morning.

Police say a rider of one of the horses fell and was injured during a training session on the main track.

Darren Fortune, 43, was immediately rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Ministry of Labour and other officials are investigating to determine the details of the accident.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our community this morning and our hearts and condolences go out to his family and his friends,” said Jamie Martin, Executive Vice-President Racing for Woodbine Entertainment Group.

No horses were injured in the incident.

Scheduled races have been cancelled for the day.