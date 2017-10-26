Directed by The Spierig Brothers (Predestination), Jigsaw is the eighth film in the Saw franchise and the first since 2010’s Saw 3D. It stars Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles, and Tobin Bell.

Following the machinations of Jigsaw, a terminally ill cancer patient whose rigorous views on sin and redemption inspired him to create grim survival scenarios for lives he feels are unexamined, the Saw franchise has been a shiver-inducing, thought-provoking global powerhouse. Jigsaw ups the stakes with an all-new puzzle built around a terrifying question: who’s behind a string of new Jigsaw-like killings if John Kramer has been dead for over a decade?

“Our goal was to go back to the thriller aspects of the franchise,” says Peter Spierig. “The best versions of Saw are when it’s a thriller, and it’s about the twists and turns, and the excitement of figuring out whodunit. That’s the stuff we love.”

“We’re big fans of doing things practically,” says Michael Spierig, talking about the traps and sets in the film. “Practical effects, practical sets, trying to shoot as much as we can for real. That’s been the tradition of this series in the past, and we’re following that, which is difficult to shoot, but awesome to watch. We built everything, and I think the fans appreciate that.”

Jigsaw is rated 18A.