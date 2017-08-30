Watch CHCH Live
Jeremiah’s bucket list

The community in Brantford is rallying together to help an 11 year old boy complete his bucket list. Jeremiah Golden is about to start a lengthy hospital stay and the odds are stacked against him. But before that happens, his family is making all the memories they possibly can.

For the past three months Jeremiah and his family have been checking things off his bucket list. He’s tested the waters at Great Wolf Lodge. Hosted a cooking show at Carlo’s bakery on the set of Cake Boss in New York City and became a knight at Medieval Times. His favourite memory so far, hitting the speedway and taking home the trophy.

Jeremiah has a long list of medical conditions including autism, epilepsy, severe asthma, juvenile arthritis and problems healing making the risky surgery he needs to treat his rare case of spinal epidural lipomatosis too high risk. His spine is compressing and in October he will be hospitalized. In the mean time, their making the most of life.

Everything the family has done has been with help from the community after Jeremiah’s mother posted her sons bucket list to Facebook. Jeremiah only has three things left on his list. One, go to Disneyland which Children’s Wish are taking care of. Two, go on a Disney cruise which an anonymous community member is providing. And three, try every flavour of ice-cream at the parlous down the street, he’s working on that one.


