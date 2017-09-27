Ch-Ching! Rewards

Jazzing up the loot bag

Posted:
Category: Lifestyle & Entertainment
Tags: bath bombs, birthdays, event planner, lesley stewart, loot bags, nail polish, Rebecca Wise, slime, stuffed animals


Event planner Rebecca Wise has some suggestions that can make your loot bag stand out.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook


LATEST STORIES

Suspect sought in stolen vehicle investigation

Best Wishes for September 27th

War Horse Warrior Challenge

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php