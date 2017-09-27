Jazzing up the loot bag

Hello | Profile | Redeem | Learn More | Sign Out
Posted: September 27, 2017 10:41:31 AM
Category:
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Tags: bath bombs, birthdays, event planner, lesley stewart, loot bags, nail polish, Rebecca Wise, slime, stuffed animals
Event planner Rebecca Wise has some suggestions that can make your loot bag stand out.
Follow on Instagram & Facebook
Your email will not be published.
Comment
Name
Email
Home | About Us | Accessibility | Advertise | Careers | Contact Us | Press | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© Copyright 2017 by Channel Zero Inc. | All Rights Reserved.
Keeping up is just a click away.
Commenting Guidelines