Jasmin Hanif’s memory enshrined in Memorial Park

New benches at Waterdown’s Memorial Park were unveiled in 10-year-old Jasmin Hanif’s memory, nearly three months since Jasmine was killed on Evans Road.

“It’s gotten tougher and tougher,” Jasmin’s father Shakeel Hanif said. “We’ve gotten to a point where we realize she is never coming back. We’ll never see her again”

She was crossing the busy street back in May when she was struck by a vehicle.

Today, dozens gathered to get the first glimpse of two new benches made in Jasmin’s honour.

“I think it’s beautiful that we’ll always be able to come to the park. We actually played at the splash pad with her so its quite nice.”

The benches reflect Jasmin’s vibrant personality. They’re painted in a playful purple; her favourite colour.

There’s also a plaque on a stone in between them that reads:

“Jasmin was an angel. She loved everybody. In just 10 years she touched us all and brought us together. She will forever be in our hearts.”

Since Jasmin’s death in May her family and neighbours on Evans Road have been fighting to make the busy road safer. The speed limit was reduced to 40 kilometres per hour, community safety signs were put up, and after the crash police officers were ticketing speeders heavily on the road.

Street lights and speed bumps will be in place in the near future.

“I just don’t want a parent to go through what we are going through,” Shakeel explained.

The safety measures were made in hopes that no other family has to experience the same pain.