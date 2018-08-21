James Matheson pleads guilty to obstructing justice on the night Al-Hasnawi was shot

20-year-old James Matheson was originally charged with accessory after the fact to murder but on Monday Matheson plead guilty to obstructing justice on the night Al-Hasnawi was gunned down.

Matheson has spent the last nine and a half months in custody, he was arrested in early December shortly after the incident.

On the night of December 2nd, police say Matheson along with 19 year old Dale King were harassing a senior when 19 year old Yosif Al-Hasnawi, who was outside a nearby Mosque, told them to stop.

Hamilton police say King was the one who pulled the trigger, one bullet killed the young man. Both King and Matheson fled the seen and were arrested days later.

King has been charged with second degree murder, his preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 14th.

Detective Steve Bereziuk says it’s a complex case, with many unique circumstances. One being that two paramedics on scene the night Al-Hasnawi was shot have been charged with not doing enough to save the young mans life. Witnesses saying first responders didn’t take Al-Hasnawi’s wounds seriously and records show paramedics took 38 minutes to bring him to St. Joseph’s hospital.

James Matheson will be sentenced on October 30th.