Jamaican family, living in St. Catharines, facing deportation

Natasha Gordon-Jones and her and her family are scheduled to be deported to their home country of Jamaica at the end of the month. But their case has caught the attention of a high ranking member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

She and her family left Jamaica for St.Catharines after her husband was shot and killed on his way work at a scrap metal business in 2011. Gordon-Jones says he was shot because they refused to pay extortion money to a local gang.

“I ran to another side of the city and I was told that I can run, but I can’t hide, so I am afraid.”

They boarded a flight to Canada and have been seeking refugee status. In 2014 the family’s application was denied, but they appealed.

She’s already spent more than $20 000 in legal fees to stay in Canada, but was surprised recently when she got a call from a Toronto law firm telling her case is being handled on a pro bono basis.

She says a teacher at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School, where her eldest son Jason-Lee attends, reached out to Toronto Maple Leafs’ president Brendan Shanahan to help the family out. But when asked today, her lawyers did not want to discuss Shanahan’s involvement.

“The government is saying we want them to go back to a place where their father was murdered and they don’t have any confidence in the police there and they rightfully have those fears.” said Evan J. Green, a lawyer at Green & Spiegel

Gordon-Jones’ youngest son, Michael has been diagnosed with sickle cell anemia and gets treatment in Hamilton, and her only daughter, Sasha-Lee is married to a Canadian, but she is also facing deportation. Her eldest son is a straight A student and recently got accepted into Brock and Carleton University for aerospace engineering.

The school has been advocating on the families behalf and writing letters to the minister of immigration, but unless the ministry of immigration changes its plan, the family will be deported February 24th.