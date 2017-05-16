Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh launches bid for federal NDP leadership

Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh has joined the race for the leadership of the federal New Democratic Party.

Singh launched his campaign Monday night in Brampton, Ont. to replace Tom Mulcair as the party’s leader.

“People are hungry for new leadership in this country. They’re hungry for new leadership in our party. Leadership that will bring people together to build a Canada that is truly inclusive. Where everyone can realize their dreams,” Singh said.

Singh was named deputy Ontario NDP leader in 2015. According to a statement sent Tuesday from the office of provincial NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, Singh will step down from that role for the duration of the federal NDP leadership campaign. He will continue to serve as the MPP for Bramlea-Gore-Malton.

If Singh is successful, he would be the first non-Caucasian to lead a major federal party in Canada.

The 38-year-old is now the fifth contender in the leadership race. The other official NDP leadership contenders are British Columbia MP Peter Julian, Ontario MP Charlie Angus, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton and Quebec MP Guy Caron.