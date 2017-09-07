Based on Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name, IT is a supernatural horror directed by Andrés Muschietti (Mama). The film stars a young ensemble in the Loser’s Club including Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, and Wyatt Oleff, while Bill Skarsgård portrays the frightful clown Pennywise.

The film tells the story of seven young outcasts growing up in the township of Derry, Maine, who call themselves “the Losers’ Club.” Each of them has been ostracized for one reason or another; each has a target on their back from the local pack of bullies…and all have seen their inner fears come to life in the form of an ancient shapeshifting predator they can only call It. For as long as their town has existed, Derry has been the entity’s hunting ground, emerging from the sewers every 27 years to feed on the terrors of its chosen prey: Derry’s children. Banding together over one horrifying and exhilarating summer, the Losers form a close bond to help them overcome their own fears and stop a new killing cycle that began on a rainy day, with a small boy chasing a paper boat as it swept down a storm drain…and into the hands of Pennywise the Clown.