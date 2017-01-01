Istanbul: Nightclub attack leaves 39 people dead

Turkish police are still looking for a gunman who went into a crowded nightclub in Istanbul and opened fire.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Turkish time. Local media reporting the gunman was wearing a Santa Claus costume when he entered the club with a long-barrelled weapon after killing a policeman and a civilian outside.

The man opened fire at people inside the nightclub where there were more 500 people.

At least 39 people, including about 15 foreigners, were killed in the attack and dozens more were seriously hurt.