Israeli-Palestinian Clash in West Bank Village

Tags: clash, Israeli, Palestinian, protests, un


The UN has called for a meeting over escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence.
Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli police today in a West Bank village.

Israeli officials say Omar Al-Abed snuck over a fence into the Israeli settlement of the West Bank and then killed a man and two of his children as they ate dinner. Widespread Israeli-Palestinian clashes have erupted over escalating tensions at the Holy Land’s most contested shrine in Jerusalem.

Muslim worshipers prayed outside the entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City. The worshipers are protesting the installation of metal detectors at the entrance to a shrine that’s sacred to both Muslims and Jews. Israel installed the metal detectors last weekend after Arab Israeli gunmen killed two police officers at the site.


