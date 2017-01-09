ISIS New Year’s Eve shooting victim laid to rest in Mississauga

The lone Canadian killed in the nightclub massacre on New Year’s Eve in Turkey was laid to rest on Saturday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alaa Al-Muhandis was among 39 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a popular Turkish club during New Year’s celebrations. ISIS came forward and claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Approximately 500 people attended Al-Muhandis’ memorial service. Her friends and family describe her as a vibrant and loving young woman. Her cousin says Al-Muhandis’ lit up every room and will be missed tremendously.

She leaves behind a husband and her two young children Amir and Arwan.