Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

ISIS New Year’s Eve shooting victim laid to rest in Mississauga

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, News, Ontario, Peel
Tags: Alaa Al-Muhandis, funeral, mississauga, new year's eve, shooting, turkey

The lone Canadian killed in the nightclub massacre on New Year’s Eve in Turkey was laid to rest on Saturday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Alaa Al-Muhandis was among 39 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a popular Turkish club during New Year’s celebrations. ISIS came forward and claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Approximately 500 people attended Al-Muhandis’ memorial service. Her friends and family describe her as a vibrant and loving young woman. Her cousin says Al-Muhandis’ lit up every room and will be missed tremendously.

She leaves behind a husband and her two young children Amir and Arwan.


Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

Related Stories

css.php