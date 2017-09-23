Prince Harry, the founder of the Invictus games, was in Toronto setting the stage for the multi-sport competition which begins this weekend. The games for wounded and sick soldiers will run until September 30th.

One athlete from Hamilton who was injured 11 years ago in Afghanistan says it would have been easy for him to give up, but he persevered and is now representing Canada in the games.

Chris Klodt joined the military at 19 and was part of the Princess Patricia Canadian Light Infantry.

He was shot in the neck in 2006 and left a quadriplegic. He has limited movement in his arms and no feeling below his chest. He took up sports staring with track and field but then he fell in love with wheelchair rugby or as the players know it, ‘murderball’.

“I love the aggression, I’m a naturally aggressive person, this is a very safe way for me to get that aggression out.”

Klodt is wearing the Maple Leaf as part of Team Canada’s Invictus Games squad. This will be his first Invictus Games and he appreciates all Prince Harry has done for wounded soldiers.

Chris and and his Team Canada teammates play their first game next Wednesday morning against team Australia, at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. The Invictus Games kick off tomorrow with 17 countries competing in 12 different events.