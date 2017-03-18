Investigation continues in the death of Angela Skorulski

The investigation continues for the Oakville woman who was shot to death last week and found by Halton Police inside her condo on Lakeshore Rd. Who this woman was continues to be a mystery.

56-year-old Angela Skorulski was in sales and her sister said they are still in shock about her death and are learning quote “odd things” as a result of the investigation.

Residents in her building wouldn’t comment on camera but tells CHCH Skorulski rented her unit and they didn’t know her well.

Last week, police were called to the condo by a citizen on Wednesday. Initially foul play was suspected. Detectives went in and out of the building that night carrying special equipment.

While inside her condo forensic investigators conducted what appeared to be a black light test.

The family is asking for privacy.