Investigation continues into Burlington stabbing

Halton police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing that happened in Burlington on August 6.

Police were called to the Solid Gold nightclub at 53 Plains Rd. East after a report that eight people had gotten into a fight outside of the club.

The fight initially broke out between two groups of people, but quickly had several more people involved.

During the incident, one of the suspects used a small pocket knife to stab two other people. The two victims were transported to hospital with minor injuries. They’re both expected to make full recoveries.

All people involved in the fight have been identified, but police are continuing their investigation and conducting interviews as a result.

Anyone that may have witnessed the altercation is asked to contact Joe Barr at 905-825-4747 ext. 2385.


