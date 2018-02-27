Happy International Polar Bear Day!

February 27 marks a day to learn more about polar bears, their care and conservation.

Polar bears are considered the largest land carnivores in the world, matched only by very large individual Kodiak brown bears.

Male polar bears weigh between 400 and 600 kg, and have been recorded up to a maximum of 800 kg. Females are smaller than the males weighing up to 300 kg, and when pregnant up to 460 kg.

The Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat in Cochrane, Ont. is the largest and only captive bear facility in the world dedicated solely to polar bears. The facility is helping to study polar bears and the effect climate change has on them.

Click here for a live look at the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat.