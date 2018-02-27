Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Ch-Ching! Rewards

International Polar Bear Day

Posted:
Category: Morning Live, Pets & Animals
Tags: Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat, polar bear

polarbearday

Happy International Polar Bear Day!

February 27 marks a day to learn more about polar bears, their care and conservation.

Polar bears are considered the largest land carnivores in the world, matched only by very large individual Kodiak brown bears.

Male polar bears weigh between 400 and 600 kg, and have been recorded up to a maximum of 800 kg. Females are smaller than the males weighing up to 300 kg, and when pregnant up to 460 kg.

The Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat in Cochrane, Ont. is the largest and only captive bear facility in the world dedicated solely to polar bears. The facility is helping to study polar bears and the effect climate change has on them.

Click here for a live look at the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat.



LATEST STORIES

Niagara police arrest B.C. man on child pornography charges

International Polar Bear Day

Grandmother, mother and son killed in triple murder-suicide

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php