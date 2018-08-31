In the last five years, more than 260 people have died from drug overdoses in the City of Hamilton. Last year, the number of opioid related deaths in this city was 72% higher than the provincial average.

Today is International Overdose Awareness Day, and Adam Atkinson introduces us to a man who managed to overcome his addiction, but continues to lose friends to drugs on a regular basis.

At 15 he started using recreational drugs like marijuana, in his early 20’s, he was prescribed Hydrocodone for back pain and he was hooked, and even overdosed twice.

He managed to clean up his life, go to school, be a father. But just last night he lost his friend Christine to an overdose.

Similar stories to Randy’s are prevalent at the Overdose Awareness Day gathering at Gage Park.

Renee Thomas-Hill says addiction has taken many people’s lives on Six Nations as well.

Paramedics have responded to nearly 300 opioid related calls this year, more than half the calls have been in Downtown Hamilton, or the north end.

Loyer has been clean for three years now but says the city needs more funding, and more front line workers to prevent people from dying.