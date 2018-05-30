;
Watch CHCH Live 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Inside the Barton st jail: PT 2

Posted:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: barton st jail, Britt Dixon, hamilton, special report


Part two of Britt Dixon’s special in depth report, inside the Barton street jail.

 

Watch part 1. 



LATEST STORIES

Inside the Barton st jail: PT 2

Racist rant sinks Roseanne

Niagara centre riding

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php