Inquest into workplace death of Hamilton man

The Deputy Chief Coroner of Ontario has announced that an inquest into the workplace death of a Hamilton man will begin on March 6.

Joshua Farrell, 29, died on June 25, 2014 from his injuries after being electrocuted at a limestone mine in Hamilton.

The inquest is expected to last three days and the jury will hear from seven witnesses. It will examine the events surrounding Farrell’s death at the Lafarge Quarry and the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

Dr. James F. Kovacs will preside as inquest coroner and Kevin McKenna will be counsel to the coroner.