Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen star in the comedy Ingrid Goes West which premiered at Sundance and won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.

Ingrid Thorburn (Plaza) is an unhinged social media stalker with a history of confusing “likes” for meaningful relationships. Taylor Sloane (Olsen) is an Instagram-famous “influencer” whose perfectly curated, boho-chic lifestyle becomes Ingrid’s latest obsession. When Ingrid moves to LA and manages to insinuate herself into the social media star’s life, their relationship quickly goes from #BFF to #WTF.

The film comes from director Matt Spicer who co-wrote the film with David Branson Smith. The film idea came from the pairs’ mutual obsession with instagram; ” The obvious choice was to make a SINGLE WHITE FEMALE for the social-media generation, with Taylor as the helpless victim and Ingrid as the obsessive, cold-blooded stalker. But the more we talked about it, I actually found myself relating more to the Ingrid character. After all, wasn’t Taylor the one who had put her life out there in the first place? Haven’t we all had moments when we’ve looked at a picture of someone else and wished we could have what they have?”

Ingrid Goes West is rated 14A.