Infinity Baby

Infinity Baby is a sci-fi comedy directed by Bob Byington (7 Chinese Brothers). The film premiered at the South by Southwest Festival in March and stars Kieran Culkin, Trieste Kelly Dunn, Nick Offerman, Martin Starr, Kevin Corrigan, Megan Mullally, Noël Wells, and Stephen Root.

Owing to a genetic mix-up involving stem cell research, the recently founded company Infinity Baby™, run by the garrulous Neo (Nick Offerman), is able to offer a service for aspiring parents who never want to leave the baby bubble: infants that do not age. Ben (Kieran Culkin), a serial monogamist who says he wants to find the right woman but is always looking for the next one, and his competent pals Larry (Kevin Corrigan) and Malcolm (Martin Starr), are hired to market the service to those keen to nurture. While Ben swipes through his smart phone looking for his next partner, Malcolm and Larry end up having more time with one of the timeless toddlers than we might have imagined.

In an interview with DorkShelf.com, Nick Offerman described some of the themes in the film. “I feel like it’s a wonderful scrutinization of how dumb we are as a species. Despite all of our incredible technological advances, we’re still, at heart, you know, warm mammals who just want to produce and nurture those around us by and large. And this film points out the incredible confusion between those impulses and the conflicting impulses of modern day consumerism.”

Infinity Baby is rated 14A.


