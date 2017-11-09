Infant jackets recalled due to possible choking hazard

More than 5,000 infant jackets are being recalled due to a possible choking hazard.

Health Canada says the front closure snap on Baby B’gosh Quilted Hooded Jackets in pink and grey may detach resulting in a choking hazard for children.

The company says no injuries have been reported but they have received one report of the snaps detaching in Canada and three in the United States.

The products were manufactured in Indonesia and sold across Canada from August 2017 to September 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the Baby B’gosh Quilted Hooded Jackets and return the product to a Carter’s OshKosh store in Canada for a full refund.

