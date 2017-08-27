Industrial accident leaves man dead in Mississauga

The Ministry of Labour has been called after a man died in an industrial accident in Mississauga.

Police were called just after 10 this morning to the Honeywell Aerospace facility on Unity Drive near Peppermill Court in Mississauga.

The call was for a report of a man in his 50’s with neck injuries that was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear exactly what happened but Police have told media the circumstances don’t seem suspicious.

Police said a co-worker witnessed the accident and was with the man at the time. The Ministry of Labour is now investigating.