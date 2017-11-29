Watch CHCH Live 2017 Business Nomination
Increase in counterfeit money

It’s the gift-giving time of year and one of the most requested gifts is simply money. But Hamilton police are warning people to take a closer look at their cash after they’ve discovered an abrupt increase in fake money being handed out in Hamilton. We’ll show you some of the tips you should be aware of when it comes to picking out counterfeit cash.

If you suspect a bill is counterfeit, politely refuse to accept the note. Advise the person to check the note with their bank and inform police of a possible attempt to pass suspected counterfeit money. Call 911 if the transaction is in progress or 905-546-4925 to report bills you believe are counterfeit.


