As the name suggests, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is the follow-up to the 2006 climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth. The film is directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, who had to re-edit the film in June after President Trump pulled the United States out of the landmark Paris Climate Agreement.

A decade after AN INCONVENIENT TRUTH brought the climate crisis into the heart of popular culture, comes the riveting and rousing follow-up that shows just how close we are to a real energy revolution. Former Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight, traveling around the world training an army of climate champions and influencing international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes – in moments both private and public, funny and poignant — as he pursues the inspirational idea that while the stakes have never been higher, the perils of climate change can be overcome with human ingenuity and passion.

“AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL shows that we’re probably closer to disaster than most people think about in their minds on a daily basis,” explains Shenk, “but the film equally shows that far, far more is being done on a daily basis than most people see happening or realize is happening. I think what Al gets across so well is that we have a choice right now at this very moment: we can either tackle this in a rational fashion with care and forethought or we can be left scrambling when things really hit the fan –and they will. One is obviously the much better option, and Al’s convinced people get that.”

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is rated G.