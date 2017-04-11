Improving Ontario’s criminal justice system in Brantford & Six Nations

Canada’s Attorney General was in Brantford and Six Nations Monday to bring extra funding for services that help accused offenders get out on bail. The money is meant to fight an appalling statistic, Aboriginal people make up about 25% of the country’s prison population, despite making up only about 2% of the total population. But Aboriginal court workers are skeptical this new measure will reverse the trend.

Yasir Naqvi went to St. Leonard’s for his announcement, the Brantford organization will get federal money to help more offenders rehabilitate. It can for example, act as bail supervisor if an accused doesn’t have any family that qualify.

Canada first recognized the disproportionate number of Aboriginals behind bars in the mid 90’s and there has been legislation since then to encourage courts to choose options other than imprisonment. Yet the statistics have not improved. Aboriginal people are more likely to get jail time, and less likely to get bail.

“Our people have been in the system for 150 years. It’s going to take more than one government plan to help us, help ourselves get out of this situation.” Peter Isaacs, Aboriginal court worker.

They say they’ll reserve judgement until they see whether the government money helps.